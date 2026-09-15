Trust denies Jeetendra Mishra skipped Ram temple CEO interview
There were rumors that retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra skipped his interview for the Ram temple CEO job, but the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust says that is not true.
Out of 5,585 applications, Mishra was one of 16 finalists and did his interview on August 11, 2026.
Jeetendra Mishra appointed 1st temple CEO
The selection involved AI-based screening and manual assessment across three cities, Delhi NCR, Pune, and Sambalpur, with face-to-face interviews in Ayodhya on August 11 and 12, 2026.
Mishra was appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on September 2, chosen purely on merit.
After getting the role, he called it a blessing and said he is committed to bringing his Air Force experience to this important job.
The trust said Mishra's inclusion among the top three recommended candidates was documentary proof of his participation, evaluation, and merit-based selection.