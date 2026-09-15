Trust denies Jeetendra Mishra skipped Ram temple CEO interview

The selection involved AI-based screening and manual assessment across three cities, Delhi NCR, Pune, and Sambalpur, with face-to-face interviews in Ayodhya on August 11 and 12, 2026.

Mishra was appointed as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on September 2, chosen purely on merit.

After getting the role, he called it a blessing and said he is committed to bringing his Air Force experience to this important job.

The trust said Mishra's inclusion among the top three recommended candidates was documentary proof of his participation, evaluation, and merit-based selection.