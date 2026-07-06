Ram Mandir trust meeting today amid resignation, donation irregularity allegations

Meeting agenda

Rai, Mishra to present their cases

Both Rai and Mishra are likely to present their cases during the meeting. The committee may also consider appointing a chief executive officer for the professional management of the Ram temple. This comes after Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, a trust member, emphasized the need for professional management to avoid such controversies in the future. He said, "If such an incident has taken place, it is condemnable."