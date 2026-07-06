Ram Mandir trust meeting today amid resignation, donation irregularity allegations
What's the story
The executive committee of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will meet in Ayodhya on Monday at 3:00pm. The meeting is expected to address the resignations of general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra amid allegations of irregularities in temple donations. Swami Govind Dev Giri, the trust's treasurer, will present their respective resignations to the committee.
Meeting agenda
Rai, Mishra to present their cases
Both Rai and Mishra are likely to present their cases during the meeting. The committee may also consider appointing a chief executive officer for the professional management of the Ram temple. This comes after Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, a trust member, emphasized the need for professional management to avoid such controversies in the future. He said, "If such an incident has taken place, it is condemnable."
Ongoing investigation
Discussion on SIT probe
The meeting will also discuss the ongoing probe by Uttar Pradesh's three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT). Eight people have been arrested in connection with the case, including Anukalp Mishra and Lavkush Mishra, who are related to trustee Anil Mishra. The police recovered nearly ₹80 lakh from various locations, including bathrooms, haystacks and cow dung cakes, during their investigation.
Trust dynamics
Trust members' health issues
When the trust was formed in February 2020, it had 15 members. However, two members have died, with one being replaced. Four other key members are also ailing. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who returned to Ayodhya after undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Lucknow, will chair Monday's meeting. Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati has also reached Ayodhya for the deliberations.
Decision-making
Other pressing issues to be discussed
According to the trust's deed, a two-thirds majority is needed to approve resignations. The meeting will also discuss the audit report and financial statement for 2025-26. Other issues may be taken up with the trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das's approval. However, it remains uncertain how many members will attend this crucial meeting amid allegations of donation irregularities and management concerns at the Ram temple trust.