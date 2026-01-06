Trusted maid, husband steal ₹1.37cr gold from Bengaluru home
A Bengaluru family's long-time maid, Hazira Begum, and her husband Shabbir allegedly stole 900gm of gold jewelry worth ₹1.37 crore while the family was away on vacation in Tamil Nadu.
Hazira had worked for the family for nearly four years, left in 2024, but returned to work just days before the theft—this time bringing her new husband along.
The couple reportedly used original house keys to access the locker and take the jewelry.
How it unfolded—and what happened next
The theft was discovered when the family returned on December 31 and quickly reported it to police.
Investigators traced Hazeera and Shabbir all the way to West Bengal, arrested them both, and managed to recover all of Abhishek's stolen gold.
Grateful for how fast things were resolved, Abhishek said he appreciated the prompt action by police.
After this incident, authorities are urging everyone to properly verify domestic workers' backgrounds—especially those from out of state—to help keep homes safe in future.