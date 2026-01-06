Trusted maid, husband steal ₹1.37cr gold from Bengaluru home

How it unfolded—and what happened next

The theft was discovered when the family returned on December 31 and quickly reported it to police.

Investigators traced Hazeera and Shabbir all the way to West Bengal, arrested them both, and managed to recover all of Abhishek's stolen gold.

Grateful for how fast things were resolved, Abhishek said he appreciated the prompt action by police.

After this incident, authorities are urging everyone to properly verify domestic workers' backgrounds—especially those from out of state—to help keep homes safe in future.