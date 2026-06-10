TTD receives 10.33 acres in Sonapur for Sri Venkateswara temple
India
TTD (the trust behind the famous Tirupati temple) just got 10.33 acres of land in Sonapur, near Guwahati, to build a new Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.
The Assam Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner handed over the land possession certificate to TTD on Tuesday as part of TTD's bigger plan to bring Srivari temples to state capitals across India.
BR Naidu confirms bhoomi puja soon
TTD Chairman BR Naidu confirmed everything is set after talks with Assam officials, with support from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the TTD Trust Board.
A Bhoomi Puja (groundbreaking ceremony) is coming up soon.