TTD receives 10.33 acres in Sonapur for Sri Venkateswara temple India Jun 10, 2026

TTD (the trust behind the famous Tirupati temple) just got 10.33 acres of land in Sonapur, near Guwahati, to build a new Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

The Assam Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner handed over the land possession certificate to TTD on Tuesday as part of TTD's bigger plan to bring Srivari temples to state capitals across India.