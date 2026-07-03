TTD records over 12.6 million Srivari laddus sold in June
TTD just hit a new milestone by selling over 12.6 million Srivari Laddus in June, more than any month before.
With crowds of pilgrims heading to Tirumala for Lord Venkateswara's blessings, the demand for these famous temple sweets keeps climbing.
TTD June sales up 23.55% ₹50
Sales jumped 6.37% compared to last June, and a huge 23.55% over June 2024, showing just how popular the laddus have become.
TTD has stepped up production and made it easier for devotees to buy extra laddus at ₹50 each, making sure no one misses out on this special prasadam.
Srivari laddus crafted since 1715 GI-tagged
First made back in 1715, these laddus are crafted with pure ingredients and offered to the deity before reaching devotees.
They even got India's first GI tag for temple prasadam in 2009, so grabbing one is like taking home a piece of history!