Tuesday morning 4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Goalpara 81km from Guwahati
India
Assam woke up to a 4.1-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday morning, September 8, 2026, with the epicenter in Goalpara, Assam, about 81km from Guwahati.
The quake was shallow, just 10km deep, so people across parts of Assam definitely felt it shake things up.
Indian plate movement fuels seismic stress
Assam sits near some very active tectonic plate boundaries.
As the Indian Plate pushes toward Asia, stress builds up underground until it suddenly releases as an earthquake, especially with shallow quakes like this one that make local shaking feel even stronger.
Northeast India's history of big quakes is a reminder for everyone there to stay alert and prepared.