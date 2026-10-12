Tukaram Mundhe appointed panel secretary to overhaul MPSC 

However, it is still unclear if any decision has been taken on their demand for MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimnawar's removal.

The committee is expected to complete its work within 60 days.

State minister Shivendraraje Bhosale met the protesters on Sunday to convey the government's decision and appealed to the protesters to call off their agitation.

Following the assurance by the government, Vivekanad Patil, one of the representatives of the MPSC aspirants, said they had called off the agitation for now.