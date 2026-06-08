Tulja Bhavani temple 1.3kg silver crown stolen May 23 recovered
India
The missing 1.3kg silver crown from Tulja Bhavani temple, stolen early on May 23, has been recovered.
Police launched a swift investigation right after the theft near Jijamata Chowk and registered the case under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections.
Etawah men arrested for crown theft
Two men from Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, Ravi Jatashankar Soni and Ramesh Shriram Soni, were arrested thanks to CCTV footage, tech evidence, and some confidential tips.
Deputy Commissioner Shweta Khedkar said their team's efforts led not only to the arrest but also to recovering the crown worth lakhs.
Now, police are checking if these two were part of a bigger group targeting temples. The crown has been recovered.