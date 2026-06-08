Tulja Bhavani temple 1.3kg silver crown stolen May 23 recovered

Etawah men arrested for crown theft

Two men from Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, Ravi Jatashankar Soni and Ramesh Shriram Soni, were arrested thanks to CCTV footage, tech evidence, and some confidential tips.

Deputy Commissioner Shweta Khedkar said their team's efforts led not only to the arrest but also to recovering the crown worth lakhs.

Now, police are checking if these two were part of a bigger group targeting temples. The crown has been recovered.