Tuljabhawani Temple in Maharashtra's Dharashiv holds 253kg gold 4,614kg silver India May 11, 2026

The Tuljabhawani Temple in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district is sitting on a massive treasure: 253kg of gold and 4,614kg of silver as of March 31, 2026.

These numbers come from years of donations by devotees, and the temple trust says contributions change every year: sometimes more gold comes in, sometimes more silver.

For example, last year saw a jump in silver donations but less gold compared to before.