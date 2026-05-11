Tuljabhawani Temple in Maharashtra's Dharashiv holds 253kg gold 4,614kg silver
India
The Tuljabhawani Temple in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district is sitting on a massive treasure: 253kg of gold and 4,614kg of silver as of March 31, 2026.
These numbers come from years of donations by devotees, and the temple trust says contributions change every year: sometimes more gold comes in, sometimes more silver.
For example, last year saw a jump in silver donations but less gold compared to before.
Tuljabhawani Temple draws devotees across Maharashtra
Beyond the impressive stash, Tuljabhawani Temple is a big deal culturally and spiritually.
It's the main worship spot for the Bhosale family (descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj), and it draws people from all over Maharashtra.
The steady flow of donations shows just how important it remains to devotees today.