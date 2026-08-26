Tulsa hospital worker posts TikTok on $1,373 bill, 100K views

Fed up, McMurchy started a Change.org petition urging state regulators to act.

With more than twice the average number of triple-digit days this year, demand for electricity has soared.

Meanwhile, thousands in Tulsa risk losing power: PSO cuts service at more than five times the national average under rules that allow shutoffs so long as the heat index is under 101 degrees.

Local nonprofits are stretched thin trying to help families keep the lights on, but at least 19,000 Tulsa-area customers still have their power cut off each month.