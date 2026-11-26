Tunga river at Mahishi: 1 body found, 4 feared drowned
Four persons from Bengaluru are feared to have drowned in the Tunga River at Mahishi, Shivamogga, after attending a wedding and stopping by a local temple.
Four of them entered the river and were swept away.
One body has been found so far, and search teams are still looking for the others.
Police seek swimmer Malpe Eshwar
The group reportedly included two law students, a practicing advocate, and a private firm employee.
Locals quickly called emergency services, and both fire crews and Malur police rushed to help.
The police have also sought the help of expert swimmer Malpe Eshwar to join the operation.
The incident is a sad reminder to be extra careful around unfamiliar rivers.