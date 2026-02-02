Turkey: 9 dead, 26 injured in bus accident
A tragic bus accident in Antalya, Turkey, left nine people dead (including the driver) and at least 26 injured after the vehicle slid off a rainy, foggy road and fell into a ravine.
A passenger who survived said the driver struggled to handle a curve in tough weather conditions.
Authorities are now investigating what went wrong.
Another crash on same day
Shockingly, another crash near Antalya claimed seven more lives on the same day.
With officials saying 6,351 people died on the country's roads in 2024, officials like Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya are pushing for stricter traffic rules and better road safety to help prevent more tragedies like this.