Tushar Gandhi urges Kerala to drop cases against student protesters
Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson, has called out Kerala's state government for filing charges against students who joined nationwide protests.
In his letter to the chief minister and home minister, he said Kerala Police's actions go against the state's progressive values and the Congress party's history of peaceful protest.
He pointed out that even Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Priyanka Gandhi, MP from Wayanad, supported these students and criticized crackdowns elsewhere.
Tushar Gandhi urges quashing of FIRs
Gandhi asked Kerala leaders to drop all cases against student protesters, no matter their political background.
He said this would show real accountability and stick to Congress's core principles.
He wrote, "quash all FIRs, charge sheets and cases filed against students who protested in support of the nationwide student movement."
He hoped for action that truly reflects justice.