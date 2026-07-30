Tushar Gandhi urges Kerala to drop cases against student protesters

Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson, has called out Kerala's state government for filing charges against students who joined nationwide protests.

In his letter to the chief minister and home minister, he said Kerala Police's actions go against the state's progressive values and the Congress party's history of peaceful protest.

He pointed out that even Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Priyanka Gandhi, MP from Wayanad, supported these students and criticized crackdowns elsewhere.