Tushar Mehta warns of rising relationship violence after 2 cases
India's Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has voiced worries about rising violence in relationships, especially after two shocking cases made headlines.
He spoke out during a Supreme Court hearing on Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of killing her husband Raja during their honeymoon in Meghalaya last year.
Mehta also pointed to the alleged murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly pushed off a cliff at Pune's Lohagad Fort by his fiancee Siya Goyal and her lover.
SC refuses to overturn Raghuvanshi's bail
The Supreme Court refused to overturn Raghuvanshi's bail, which had been upheld by the High Court after being granted by a Shillong Court.
Raja's body was found near Wei Sawdong Falls in June 2025, raising tough questions about safety and whether stronger laws are needed to address domestic violence.