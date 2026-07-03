Tushar Mehta warns of rising relationship violence after 2 cases India Jul 03, 2026

India's Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has voiced worries about rising violence in relationships, especially after two shocking cases made headlines.

He spoke out during a Supreme Court hearing on Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of killing her husband Raja during their honeymoon in Meghalaya last year.

Mehta also pointed to the alleged murder of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly pushed off a cliff at Pune's Lohagad Fort by his fiancee Siya Goyal and her lover.