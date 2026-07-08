Twelve cloudbursts hit Jammu and Kashmir, homes and roads damaged
India
Jammu and Kashmir just saw 12 cloudbursts in a single night, causing sudden flash floods and major damage to homes and roads.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but it's a big reminder of how unpredictable the weather is getting in the Himalayas.
Experts cite climate change and deforestation
Experts say climate change and things like deforestation and rapid construction are making these disasters more common here.
Environmentalists call it a wake-up call for better planning and stronger disaster preparedness, because with the way things are going, extreme weather might become the new normal.