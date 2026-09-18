Twelve students hurt in Vidya Bharati Chinmaya Vidyalaya van crash
India
Twelve students from Vidya Bharati Chinmaya Vidyalaya were hurt on Friday when their school van crashed into a road divider in East Singhbhum, Jharkhand.
The driver reportedly lost control near Telco Stadium and, despite being injured himself, ran off after the accident.
Students discharged from Tata Motors hospital
The students were taken to Tata Motors Hospital, and thankfully all have been discharged.
Police are now trying to trace the driver. Telco Police Station officer-in-charge Suresh Prasad said, "We are trying to trace the driver."