Twisha Sharma case: Ex-judge Giribala Singh arrested by CBI 

Retired judge Giribala Singh was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday afternoon in connection with the death of her daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma. The arrest came after the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed Singh's anticipatory bail a day earlier. The court noted non-cooperation by Giribala despite several notices and WhatsApp chats indicating mental harassment of Twisha before canceling her bail.

Legal proceedings HC noted non-cooperation, serious allegations Justice Devanarayan Mishra of the Madhya Pradesh High Court also observed that there were seven antemortem injuries on Twisha's body, indicating a serious crime. "The High Court has taken serious note of certain observations....like seven antemortem injuries on the body of Twisha Sharma, indicating a serious crime, non-cooperation by Giribala Singh despite several notices and WhatsApp chats indicating mental harassment of Twisha Sharma. Looking at all this, the High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail," Advocate General Prashant Singh said.

Investigation details Family alleged mental harassment Twisha's family had alleged mental harassment and claimed she was "badly stuck" in her matrimonial home. The CBI FIR alleges Giribala demanded ₹2 lakh from Twisha's family at the time of her vidai. There are also allegations that Giribala, a retired judicial officer trained in cybercrime and forensics, may have tampered with evidence and influenced the investigation.

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Case developments Solicitor General Tushar Mehta slams sessions court During the hearings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta slammed the sessions court for granting anticipatory bail without considering all facts. He said, "The bail was granted same day. The (trial) court could have waited a day or two examined well." Mehta also objected to Giribala's media interactions, saying they could influence witnesses and create a narrative against Twisha.

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