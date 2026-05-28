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Home / News / India News / Twisha Sharma case: Ex-judge Giribala Singh arrested by CBI 
Twisha Sharma case: Ex-judge Giribala Singh arrested by CBI 
The arrest came after High Court quashed Singh's anticipatory bail

Twisha Sharma case: Ex-judge Giribala Singh arrested by CBI 

By Chanshimla Varah
May 28, 2026
06:07 pm
What's the story

Retired judge Giribala Singh was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday afternoon in connection with the death of her daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma. The arrest came after the Madhya Pradesh High Court quashed Singh's anticipatory bail a day earlier. The court noted non-cooperation by Giribala despite several notices and WhatsApp chats indicating mental harassment of Twisha before canceling her bail.

Legal proceedings

HC noted non-cooperation, serious allegations

Justice Devanarayan Mishra of the Madhya Pradesh High Court also observed that there were seven antemortem injuries on Twisha's body, indicating a serious crime. "The High Court has taken serious note of certain observations....like seven antemortem injuries on the body of Twisha Sharma, indicating a serious crime, non-cooperation by Giribala Singh despite several notices and WhatsApp chats indicating mental harassment of Twisha Sharma. Looking at all this, the High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail," Advocate General Prashant Singh said.

Investigation details

Family alleged mental harassment

Twisha's family had alleged mental harassment and claimed she was "badly stuck" in her matrimonial home. The CBI FIR alleges Giribala demanded ₹2 lakh from Twisha's family at the time of her vidai. There are also allegations that Giribala, a retired judicial officer trained in cybercrime and forensics, may have tampered with evidence and influenced the investigation.

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Case developments

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta slams sessions court 

During the hearings, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta slammed the sessions court for granting anticipatory bail without considering all facts. He said, "The bail was granted same day. The (trial) court could have waited a day or two examined well." Mehta also objected to Giribala's media interactions, saying they could influence witnesses and create a narrative against Twisha.

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Family response

Father thanks judiciary, supporters for quest for justice

Navnidhi Sharma, Twisha's father, thanked the judiciary and supporters in their quest for justice. He called the high court's order to quash anticipatory bail granted to Giribala a "significant message" for society and expressed faith in the CBI investigation. Samarth, Twisha's husband and a practicing advocate, surrendered to the trial court on Friday after withdrawing his anticipatory bail application from the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He is in seven-day police custody.

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