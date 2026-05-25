Twisha Sharma case: SC 'pained' by narrative judiciary delaying trial

The Supreme Court said it was "pained" by the narrative suggesting that the judiciary was delaying or preventing a proper probe into the death of Twisha Sharma. It asked the State of Madhya Pradesh if the investigation can be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Solicitor General Tushar Mehta confirmed that the CBI will take over the probe and administrative steps will be taken immediately.

Media 'Request media to not go for statements of victim's family' The court also requested media outlets not to publish statements from victims' families or accused persons, stressing that such actions could prejudge ongoing investigations. "We are slightly in pain because of some of the actions. We will request our media friends to not go for the statements of the victim's family or the other family. Let the things move as per law and procedure," Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said.

Media Mother-in-law was not cooperating with the investigation: SG The court also advised the victims' families not to give statements to the press and instead have them recorded by the investigating agency. This was after Solicitor General Mehta claimed that "one of the potential accused," Twisha's mother-in-law, began bouncing from one news channel to another, making disparaging claims about the victim, which prompted media coverage of statements from the other side. The SG also stated that the mother-in-law was not cooperating with the probe.

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Case initiation Media coverage could influence public perception: Court The Supreme Court bench, comprising Chief Justice Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi, on Saturday took suo motu cognizance of the controversial death of the 33-year-old model-turned-actor and former Miss Pune. She was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12. Today, the bench stated that it launched the suo motu case over the narrative alleging institutional bias in the probe because the victim's husband is an advocate and her mother-in-law is an ex-judge.

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Investigation progress Husband in custody, anticipatory bail sought by mother-in-law Samarth Singh, Twisha's husband and a practicing advocate, has been accused of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. He surrendered to the trial court on Friday after withdrawing his anticipatory bail application from the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He is now in seven-day police custody. The Madhya Pradesh Police have also sought cancellation of his mother Giribala Singh's anticipatory bail granted by the high court.