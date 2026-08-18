'Ask husband to...': CBI chargesheet reveals Twisha Sharma's last message 

The CBI has charged her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law, a retired district judge, Giribala Singh, under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cruelty and abetment of suicide.

The 31-page chargesheet details events leading up to Sharma's death, but forensic data from Twisha's and Samarth's phones and CCTV footage from Giribala's home are still awaited.

The post-mortem by AIIMS Delhi submitted to the CBI confirmed Sharma died by suicide due to asphyxia from hanging.