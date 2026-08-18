'Ask husband to...': CBI chargesheet reveals Twisha Sharma's last message
What's the story
Twisha Sharma sent her final message to her sister-in-law, Rashi Abrol, minutes before she died by suicide, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet has revealed. "Ask him to collect leftover of his wife. But tomorrow. Let me die in peace right now," she wrote to Rashi at 9:36pm on May 12. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, which conducted a second postmortem, has concluded that Sharma died by suicide.
Charges filed
Forensic data from phones, CCTV footage still awaited
The CBI has charged her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law, a retired district judge, Giribala Singh, under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cruelty and abetment of suicide.
The 31-page chargesheet details events leading up to Sharma's death, but forensic data from Twisha's and Samarth's phones and CCTV footage from Giribala's home are still awaited.
The post-mortem by AIIMS Delhi submitted to the CBI confirmed Sharma died by suicide due to asphyxia from hanging.
Family issues
Sharma called sister-in-law about Samarth's alleged pressure
On the day she died, Samarth reportedly visited a doctor for a family consultation at Giribala's behest. Later, Sharma went to a beauty parlor and returned home.
She allegedly wanted to join Samarth and Giribala on their walk but was rebuffed. At 7:51pm, Sharma called Abrol, saying Samarth was pressuring her to transfer ₹20 lakh held in her demat account into a joint account for an investment into the Chinese stock market but she refused.
Last communication
Last message to sister-in-law said 'Let me die in peace'
At 9:20pm, Sharma called Abrol again crying and said she asked Samarth to sleep in another room due to her "back pain."
The call ended abruptly after an alleged violent outburst from Samarth.
Seven minutes after the 9.29pm callback, Sharma sent her last message to Abrol saying, "Ask him to collect left over of his wife. But tomorrow. Let me die in peace right now."
Emergency calls
Final call to father crying about Samarth's aggression
CCTV footage allegedly showed Sharma going to the terrace alone at 9:40pm.
She made a final WhatsApp call to her father a minute later, crying about Samarth's aggression before her death. Her last call was to her mother at 10:05pm, where she again spoke about Samarth's alleged aggression.
Despite several attempts by her family to contact both Samarth and Giribala, they were unresponsive immediately after the incident.
Response delay
Giribala answered calls after incident, went to check on Sharma
The CBI said Giribala only answered calls at 10:10pm, after which she went to check on Sharma.
Giribala left her room at 10:16pm to check on Sharma. After finding the ground floor empty, Giribala called Sharma at 10:18pm but got no response.
Five minutes later, CCTV footage showed Samarth and Giribala going to the terrace where Sharma was found hanging with a "gymnastic belt."
Samarth took her to AIIMS-Bhopal, claiming she hanged herself around 10:20pm.
Doctors declared her brought dead.