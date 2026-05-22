Absconding Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh, arrested after 10 days 

Samarth Singh, the husband of Twisha Sharma, who was found hanging at their Bhopal home on May 12, has been arrested. The arrest comes 10 days after he had gone into hiding. He surrendered at a Jabalpur court and was subsequently taken to Bhopal by the police. The family of Sharma has accused Singh and his mother Giribala Singh, a retired judge, of harassment and demanded strict action against them.

Investigation controversy Second autopsy ordered by HC Initially said to be a suicide, her family alleged she was harassed for dowry and humiliated repeatedly. They demanded a second autopsy after alleging lapses in the first one and refused to take custody of her body. The Madhya Pradesh High Court has now allowed a second post-mortem to be conducted by an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi team in Bhopal.

Public statements Singh family claims Sharma was depressed Sharma's family claimed she had confided in them and friends about feeling "trapped in her marriage." The Singh family, on the other hand, claimed she was depressed and used narcotics. Appearing for Giribala, her lawyer opposed the demand for a second autopsy, saying, "It is an insult to the medical fraternity. It reflects their own incompetence and shows they do not trust their own doctors."

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