Twisha Sharma's abortion death in Bhopal prompts CBI probe India May 22, 2026

Twisha Sharma, 33, died in Bhopal just days after having an abortion, and her story has kicked off a heated conversation about women's reproductive rights in India.

Her parents say her in-laws pressured her for dowry and may have coerced her.

The case is now under Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation following a second post-mortem.