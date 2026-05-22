Twisha Sharma's abortion death in Bhopal prompts CBI probe
India
Twisha Sharma, 33, died in Bhopal just days after having an abortion, and her story has kicked off a heated conversation about women's reproductive rights in India.
Her parents say her in-laws pressured her for dowry and may have coerced her.
The case is now under Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation following a second post-mortem.
Mother in law and abortion laws
Sharma's mother-in-law, a retired judge, presents a contrasting account, saying Twisha struggled with mental health and made her own choices.
The case shines a light on India's abortion laws, which allow terminations up to 20 weeks (or 24 weeks in special cases), but also shows how stigma and limited access still make things tough for women seeking safe abortions.