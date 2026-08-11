Two 3.4 magnitude quakes strike Jawhar taluka in Palghar district
India
Palghar district in Maharashtra felt two mild earthquakes (both magnitude 3.4) on Monday night, one at 10:04pm and another at 11:00pm both occurred in Jawhar taluka.
The good news? No injuries or damage have been reported.
Palghar official Vivekanand Kadam urges calm
While the tremors did cause a bit of panic, officials like District Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam say teams are closely monitoring things.
Palghar often gets minor quakes (three just last month), so authorities are reminding everyone to stay calm, follow safety tips, and follow standard safety protocols.