Two Ballia police inspectors suspended after survivor alleges sexual favors
Two police inspectors in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, have been suspended after a rape survivor accused one of them of demanding sexual favors in exchange for moving her case forward.
Naresh Malik, inspector crime, and Sanjay Shukla, the station house officer (SHO) of Ubhaon police station, now face criminal charges for intimidation and harassment.
Omvir Singh promises strict action
The survivor had already filed a complaint against a forest officer for rape under false promises of marriage; he was arrested back in February.
Things escalated when an audio clip allegedly featuring Naresh Malik and Sanjay Shukla in conversation with her went viral on April 13.
Superintendent of police Omvir Singh has promised strict action after the investigation wraps up, saying they are taking this seriously.