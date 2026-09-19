Two boys die as tractor loses balance during Raichur immersion
India
During a Ganesh idol immersion in Raichur, two young boys, Suchit Kumar, 12, and Charan Kumar, 13, tragically lost their lives after falling from a moving tractor carrying the idol.
A 35-year-old man named Vijay also fell and is currently being treated at Navodaya Hospital.
The accident happened when the tractor lost its balance going over a speed breaker.
Reckless driving case against Mohammad Hussain
Police have filed a case against the tractor driver, Munna, also known as Mohammad Hussain, for reckless driving that led to the accident.
Superintendent of Police Arunangshu Giri confirmed an investigation is under way.