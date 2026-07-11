Two brothers among 5 killed by generator fumes in Lapalang
India
A heartbreaking accident happened in Shillong's Lapalang area on Friday: five people lost their lives after breathing toxic fumes from a generator inside a well at a construction site.
Four laborers were working to pump out water when things went wrong, and two local brothers tried to help but got trapped too.
Only 1 worker escaped the well
Police said the generator used for pumping water released dangerous fumes, quickly filling the well.
Of the four workers inside, only one managed to escape.
Sadly, despite rescue efforts, all five victims, including the two brothers who tried to save their neighbors, were declared dead at the scene.
The community is shaken and hoping for answers as police investigate what led to this tragedy.