Two children fall sick after worm-infested laddus at Indore school
India
At a school in Indore, two kids got sick after eating laddus that turned out to be infested with worms during an Independence Day celebration.
An eight-year-old girl spotted the worms and alerted others, which led villagers to stop handing out the sweets before more students ate them.
Officials seal sweet shop, samples sent
A video of the contaminated laddus spread online, sparking worries about food safety at public events.
Local officials have sealed the sweet shop that supplied them and are now investigating how this happened.
Samples of the laddus have been sent for testing.