Two Congress leaders booked for attempted murder following Agra protest
India
Two Congress leaders, Anil Yadav and Mukesh Dhangar, have been booked for attempted murder after a protest got out of hand outside the home of the chief election commissioner's parents in Agra.
According to police, things escalated when protesters tried to force their way in and vandalized property.
Dinesh Kumar injured, FIR lists charges
The situation turned chaotic as about 15 to 20 people gathered, leading to homeguard Dinesh Kumar getting injured while stopping the crowd.
The FIR also mentions charges like blocking officials from doing their job, trespassing, and using provocative language.
Police identified several people on social media, and the investigation is still underway.