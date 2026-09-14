Two dead 5 injured as minibus overturns in J&K's Reasi
India
A minibus overturned at Battalgala near Bakkal tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday morning, leaving two people dead and five others hurt.
The crash happened around 8:40am when a tire burst made the driver lose control while heading from Saranghdar to Reasi.
Two referred to GMC Jammu
A 48-year-old man died at the scene. Six others were rushed to the hospital; one of them, aged around 35, died later.
Two people with serious injuries have been referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu for further care.
The tire burst led to this tragic accident.