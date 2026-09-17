Two dog attacks in Haryana and Maharashtra injure young children
India
Two recent dog attacks in Haryana and Maharashtra have put a spotlight on children's safety.
In Sonipat, a pit bull suddenly ran toward the child and seriously injured a six-month-old baby boy; the baby is now at Rohtak government hospital.
Meanwhile, in Jalna, a stray dog wandered into a house and bit a two-year-old girl, who is also receiving treatment.
Residents seek stricter dog rules
These incidents have sparked real concern among locals. People in Sonipat are questioning how dangerous breeds like pit bulls are allowed in neighborhoods.
In Jalna, the rising number of stray dogs has led to calls for stricter rules and better control from city officials.
The message is clear: families want safer spaces for their children.