Two ECI commissioners' July 29 letter sparks deputy role rift
An internal letter sent by two election commissioners to the cabinet secretary has grabbed attention, fueling talk of disagreements inside the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The letter, dated July 29, 2026, focused on issues around a senior deputy election commissioner's role, not Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Still, its timing has led to buzz about possible rifts over job roles and IT matters within the ECI.
ECI stresses collective decisions, reviews ECI-Net
Opposition parties quickly called for Kumar's resignation and the Supreme Court's intervention after reports of dissent surfaced.
The ECI responded by stressing that decisions are made together as a team.
They also clarified that the letter wasn't about policy or IT systems but about an officer's responsibilities.
To keep things open, the ECI announced a review of ECINET to double-check that it complies with the provisions of the Acts and Rules and submit a report to the Commission.