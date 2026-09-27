Two ECI commissioners' July 29 letter sparks deputy role rift

Opposition parties quickly called for Kumar's resignation and the Supreme Court's intervention after reports of dissent surfaced.

The ECI responded by stressing that decisions are made together as a team.

They also clarified that the letter wasn't about policy or IT systems but about an officer's responsibilities.

To keep things open, the ECI announced a review of ECINET to double-check that it complies with the provisions of the Acts and Rules and submit a report to the Commission.