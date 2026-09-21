Two groups clash during Ganesh immersion in Thane, disrupting traffic
India
Things got heated in Thane, Maharashtra, on Saturday night, when two groups clashed during a Ganesh idol immersion procession.
The argument turned physical and even caused traffic disruption in the area, putting the spotlight on how these big celebrations are managed.
Thane Police book over 40 people
Police have now booked more than 40 people from both sides, including a few prominent local figures, for breaking rules like using loudspeakers illegally.
Police registered a case against more than 40 people, showing that there are real consequences when festival traditions cross legal lines.