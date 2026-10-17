Two Haryana road crashes kill 5, injure at least 12
India
Two serious road accidents hit Haryana on Friday, leaving five people dead and at least 12 injured.
In Bhiwani, a bus overturned near Prem Nagar village, taking the lives of Mohit (a 20-year-old NEET aspirant) and another passenger.
Earlier that day in Kaithal, three men, including two brothers, died after their car crashed into a tree while returning from Karnal.
Bus victims rescued, driver negligence probed
Locals and police rushed to help those trapped in the bus, getting the injured to the hospital quickly.
Authorities are now looking into whether driver negligence caused the bus accident, as well as how the car lost control before hitting the tree.