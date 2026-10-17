Two Haryana road crashes kill 5, injure at least 12

Two serious road accidents hit Haryana on Friday, leaving five people dead and at least 12 injured.

In Bhiwani, a bus overturned near Prem Nagar village, taking the lives of Mohit (a 20-year-old NEET aspirant) and another passenger.

Earlier that day in Kaithal, three men, including two brothers, died after their car crashed into a tree while returning from Karnal.