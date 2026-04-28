Two Indian sailors injured in Chiron 7 attack near Hormuz
India
Two Indian sailors, Ankit Kumar and Sagar Chand, were injured when their ship, MT Chiron 7, came under attack near the Strait of Hormuz on April 25, 2026.
An Egyptian crew member was also hurt.
Thankfully, the tanker itself wasn't directly hit and all 24 crew members, including 17 Indians, are safe for now.
Indian-flagged vessels attacked amid Hormuz tensions
This isn't an isolated incident: on April 18, 2026, two Indian-flagged vessels were attacked in the same region.
With tensions running high after recent U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran and Iran blocking this key shipping route, safety worries for sailors are growing.
The situation has made one of the world's busiest sea lanes a lot more dangerous lately.