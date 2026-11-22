None of the five riders involved in the Khunti crash were wearing helmets. Two died instantly, while others passed away later, at Torpa hospital and while being taken to Ranchi.

The victims included Hemant Bahadur and Vishwa Singh from Banabira Nawatoli village; in Latehar, Tarun Yadav and Kartik Oraon from Salgutha village lost their lives.

Poor visibility due to bad weather likely played a role. Both crashes are under police investigation, with surviving victims still hospitalized.