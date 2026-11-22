Two Jharkhand motorcycle crashes kill 6, injure 2 people
Two serious road accidents in Jharkhand's Khunti and Latehar districts left six people dead and two injured, officials said on Sunday.
In Khunti, a head-on motorcycle collision on Saturday night on Rania-Marcha Road took four lives.
Meanwhile, in Latehar, a motorcycle crashed into a tree on Chandwa-Lohardaga Road, killing two more.
Five Khunti riders not wearing helmets
None of the five riders involved in the Khunti crash were wearing helmets. Two died instantly, while others passed away later, at Torpa hospital and while being taken to Ranchi.
The victims included Hemant Bahadur and Vishwa Singh from Banabira Nawatoli village; in Latehar, Tarun Yadav and Kartik Oraon from Salgutha village lost their lives.
Poor visibility due to bad weather likely played a role. Both crashes are under police investigation, with surviving victims still hospitalized.