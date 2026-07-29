Two law students get bail after allegedly disrupting Supreme Court
India
Two law students got bail after being accused of disrupting Supreme Court proceedings on July 10: one reportedly threw papers and used harsh language, while the other was said to have encouraged him.
Since the investigation was done and the charges could lead to at most two years in jail, both were released on personal bonds of ₹25,000 each.
Court faults conduct, notes no contempt
The court called out their actions for disrespecting courtroom decorum but also appreciated that the Supreme Court did not press contempt charges.
The students' lawyer said it was emotional distress, not a planned move.
The Delhi court let things go, saying the Supreme Court's reputation is not shaken by "the intemperate conduct of a single agitated, unrepresented litigant."