Two men missing near Taphou Kuki trigger Manipur 48-hour shutdown
India
Manipur is facing fresh unrest after two young men went missing near Taphou Kuki village, prompting a 48-hour shutdown.
Ashutosh Ranka, co-convener of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), shared on social media that people in Manipur "feel abandoned" and deserve happiness just like everyone else.
Ashutosh Ranka urges peace and unity
The situation in Manipur has been tense since last year's ethnic clashes, which caused heavy loss and instability.
Ranka's call for peace and unity is a reminder that many in the state are still hoping for support and reconciliation.