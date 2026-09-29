Two MHA officials arrested in Delhi for demanding FCRA bribe
India
Two Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials were arrested in Delhi for allegedly asking an association for a hefty illegal gratification to speed up its FCRA registration.
The duo, a senior accountant and another from the Pay and Accounts Office, were caught after their own department tipped off the police.
Police: MHA officials took no money
Police say the officials took no money.
The FCRA is meant to govern how Indian individuals, associations, NGOs, trusts and companies may receive and use money, securities or articles from outside India, with all registrations handled online, no middlemen allowed.
Right now, lawmakers are reviewing the rules to tighten oversight on NGOs if they break licensing norms.