Two NCB officers suspended after Jaswinder Singh's autopsy revealed injuries India May 03, 2026

Two Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers have been suspended following the suspicious death of BSF jawan Jaswinder Singh, who was arrested on drug charges in March 2026.

Singh died in custody on March 20, and his autopsy showed 34 injuries, raising serious questions about how he was treated.

The investigation has now been moved to the Delhi Zone.