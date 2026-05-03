Two NCB officers suspended after Jaswinder Singh's autopsy revealed injuries
India
Two Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers have been suspended following the suspicious death of BSF jawan Jaswinder Singh, who was arrested on drug charges in March 2026.
Singh died in custody on March 20, and his autopsy showed 34 injuries, raising serious questions about how he was treated.
The investigation has now been moved to the Delhi Zone.
Family demands probe, rejects NCB finding
Singh's family, especially his wife, is demanding justice and a proper probe into his death, saying he was wrongfully accused and possibly tortured.
While the NCB says Singh died from "cardiac events," his family isn't convinced and continues to call for accountability and a full investigation into what really happened.