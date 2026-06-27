Two separate lightning strikes in Chhindwara kill 4, injure 8
India
Tragic news from Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh: two separate lightning strikes on Friday claimed four lives and left eight people injured.
The incidents happened in the Baihar and Garhi areas, with victims ranging from teenagers to adults.
Victims named in Bhamori and Komo
In Baihar's Bhamori village, Satish Walke, 19, and Lucky Meravi, 18, died instantly, while Jhaam Singh Taram, 34, passed away at the hospital.
Two others are in critical condition at Chhindwara district hospital, and four more are being treated locally.
In Garhi's Komo village, Chandravati Pusam, 39, lost her life; two others there were also injured.