Two separate lightning strikes in Chhindwara kill 4, injure 8

Victims named in Bhamori and Komo

In Baihar's Bhamori village, Satish Walke, 19, and Lucky Meravi, 18, died instantly, while Jhaam Singh Taram, 34, passed away at the hospital.

Two others are in critical condition at Chhindwara district hospital, and four more are being treated locally.

In Garhi's Komo village, Chandravati Pusam, 39, lost her life; two others there were also injured.