Two-story Jwala Nagar building collapse kills 2, injures 4
A two-story building collapsed on Tuesday morning in Jwala Nagar, East Delhi, leaving two people dead (including a three-year-old girl named Khushbu) and four others injured.
The collapse happened around 10:09am trapping six tenants under the debris before emergency teams arrived for rescue.
Police probe Paharganj, Chawri Bazar collapses
This isn't the first recent building disaster in Delhi: just this month, similar collapses injured or killed several people in Paharganj and Chawri Bazar.
Police say investigations and legal action are underway, but these repeated incidents are raising concerns about how safe buildings really are in the city.