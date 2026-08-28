Two tankers collide near Malhar Palace in Udhampur, fire contained
India
On Friday, a fire erupted when two tankers crashed head-on near Malhar Palace in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.
Firefighters acted fast and managed to contain the flames before things got worse.
Sarvesh Langar, Deputy Director of the Fire and Emergency Department, Udhampur, shared, "We have controlled the flames as of now. Further action is being taken."
Traffic halted, officials probe tanker crash
For everyone's safety, traffic on that part of the highway has been temporarily stopped.
Officials are now looking into what exactly caused the accident.