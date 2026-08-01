Two terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir within 10 days
India
In the last 10 days, Jammu and Kashmir has faced two terror attacks: one on a police officer in Anantnag and another on two migrant workers in Kulgam.
The first incident happened on July 22, when Head Constable Aashiq Hussian Qureshi was shot while on duty.
Just days later, on August 1, two laborers from Chhattisgarh were killed at a brick kiln.
These back-to-back attacks have raised new worries about safety in the region.
Sinha vows justice after Anantnag attack
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lt. Gov. Manoj Kumar Sinha called the first attack "cowardly," and Sinha assured that those responsible for it will be brought to justice.
Despite tighter security lately, these incidents show that keeping people safe remains a real challenge.