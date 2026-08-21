Two-truck crash in Mandi's Hanogi Tunnel kills 4, injures 6
India
A serious crash between two trucks inside the Hanogi Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Thursday left four people dead and six more injured.
The accident disrupted traffic movement inside the tunnel for some time, with police saying one truck was headed to Kullu and the other toward Mandi.
Police file rash driving case
The victims have been identified as men from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
The six injured were taken to hospitals in Nerchowk and Kullu for treatment.
Police have filed a case for rash driving and negligence, and Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said they have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.