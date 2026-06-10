Two Uttar Pradesh crashes leave 1 dead and 20 injured

Hardoi woman killed, Bahraich 17 injured

In Hardoi, Shahar, 32, lost her life and three others were hospitalized after their bus overturned on the Amethi-Delhi route.

Over in Bahraich, 17 people were hurt, two seriously, when a truck hit a Lucknow-Rupaideha bus near Gadamar village.

Most of the injured are undergoing treatment locally; those with serious injuries were sent to Lucknow for further care.