Two Uttar Pradesh crashes leave 1 dead and 20 injured
India
Two road accidents in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday left one person dead and 20 injured.
In Hardoi, a bus flipped over after the driver reportedly fell asleep, while in Bahraich, a truck crashed into a roadways bus late at night.
Hardoi woman killed, Bahraich 17 injured
In Hardoi, Shahar, 32, lost her life and three others were hospitalized after their bus overturned on the Amethi-Delhi route.
Over in Bahraich, 17 people were hurt, two seriously, when a truck hit a Lucknow-Rupaideha bus near Gadamar village.
Most of the injured are undergoing treatment locally; those with serious injuries were sent to Lucknow for further care.