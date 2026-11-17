Two Uttarakhand road crashes leave 6 dead, about 20 injured
Two major accidents hit Uttarakhand this week.
On Monday night, a Bolero carrying around nine to 10 passengers from Pokhari to Ransi veered off the Banswada-Mohankhal road in Rudraprayag and plunged into a deep gorge.
Emergency teams rushed in after 10pm and managed to recover everyone by morning, but sadly, six people lost their lives while others were injured.
Rishikesh bus falls into gorge
Just a day later, a bus near Gular Bazar in Rishikesh also fell into a gorge, leaving about 20 passengers hurt.
Rescue teams acted quickly to get the injured passengers to hospitals in ambulances.
These back-to-back incidents are a tough reminder of how risky travel can be on hilly roads, and why better road safety measures are so important for the region.