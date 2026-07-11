Two villagers killed in separate elephant attacks in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh India Jul 11, 2026

Two villagers lost their lives in separate wild elephant attacks early Saturday morning in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district.

The victims, Shakuntala Bai (37) from Talgaon and Bandhan Singh Agariya (50) from Auranara, were killed one while an elephant entered her village, and the other outside his home.

Sadly, these are the second and third such deaths this week in a region where over 330 people have died in similar incidents over the past five years.