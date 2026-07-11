Two villagers killed in separate elephant attacks in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh
Two villagers lost their lives in separate wild elephant attacks early Saturday morning in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district.
The victims, Shakuntala Bai (37) from Talgaon and Bandhan Singh Agariya (50) from Auranara, were killed one while an elephant entered her village, and the other outside his home.
Sadly, these are the second and third such deaths this week in a region where over 330 people have died in similar incidents over the past five years.
Raigarh families get ₹25,000
Forest and police teams are investigating both cases.
The families have received ₹25,000 each as immediate help, with another ₹5.75 lakh promised after official procedures wrap up.
Human-elephant conflict remains a big challenge here, as elephants often wander into villages looking for food, leading to tragic losses.