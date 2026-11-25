Two-year-old girl sexually assaulted by father's friend Surendrakumar in Bharuch
A deeply upsetting case has come out of Bharuch, Gujarat, where a two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her father's friend.
The accused, Surendrakumar, reportedly targeted the child after her mother turned down his advances.
He lured her with chocolates and attacked her in his room, leaving the community shaken.
Accused arrested under POCSO, remand sought
The girl's family acted fast and reported the crime, leading to Surendrakumar's arrest under the POCSO Act.
He was produced before a special court, and police sought his remand for further questioning.
Further investigation is underway.