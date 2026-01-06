Typhoid outbreak in Gandhinagar: Water leaks behind 70 infections

How the city is responding (and what you should know)

Municipal Commissioner J N Vaghela says water quality is slowly getting better, and teams are working hard to fix things fast.

The city has launched super-chlorination of the water and set up 40 surveillance teams for door-to-door checks, distributing chlorine tablets, and sharing safe drinking tips.

Residents are being told to boil their water for now.

Similar contamination issues have also popped up in Indore, highlighting how important clean urban water really is.