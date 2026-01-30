Typist owns ₹17cr assets, probe reveals multi-state property network India Jan 30, 2026

A government typist from Mau, Uttar Pradesh is being investigated for allegedly owning assets worth over ₹17 crore—way more than what you'd expect from a clerical salary.

What started as a routine check by the Vigilance Department quickly turned into a major, multi-state probe into how one person could amass so much wealth.