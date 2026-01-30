Typist owns ₹17cr assets, probe reveals multi-state property network
India
A government typist from Mau, Uttar Pradesh is being investigated for allegedly owning assets worth over ₹17 crore—way more than what you'd expect from a clerical salary.
What started as a routine check by the Vigilance Department quickly turned into a major, multi-state probe into how one person could amass so much wealth.
Probe initiated
Vigilance teams raided locations in Bihar and Jharkhand, uncovering properties like a ₹4.29 crore warehouse and a ₹1.70 crore house at the typist's ancestral place in Banka.
They also found a flat in Bhagalpur and another warehouse in Deoghar, plus documents for 33 property registrations—including farmhouses and plots.
The vigilance department has initiated a detailed probe.