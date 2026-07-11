UDISE+ finds 54.5% of Gujarat students reach grade 12

Gujarat secondary dropout rate at 12.5%

Gujarat's secondary school dropout rate is now at 12.5%, much higher than the national average of 7%.

Girls are slightly more likely to stay in school (56.2%) compared to boys (53%), but both numbers are just above the national average.

The state also faces challenges like crowded classrooms (29 students per teacher versus India's average of 24) and some schools with no students but still on the payroll, which makes tackling dropouts even harder.